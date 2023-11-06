Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several research firms recently commented on ACET. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.65 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
