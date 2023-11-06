Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,197 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.8% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Adobe stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.05. 505,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,248. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.57 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $256.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

