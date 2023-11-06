Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $565.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.57 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

