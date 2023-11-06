Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

