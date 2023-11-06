AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. AerSale has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. AerSale has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $833.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 36,259 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 36,259 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,354,897.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,296 shares of company stock valued at $847,008. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 14,790.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 51,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 713,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

