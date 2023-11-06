Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) COO Frederick John Crawford Sells 100,000 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

