Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director William P. Bowers Sells 23,701 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. 704,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.