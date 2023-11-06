Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.47. The stock had a trading volume of 434,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.89 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

