Airspan Networks (MIMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million.

Shares of NYSE MIMO traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.14. 26,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,294. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

