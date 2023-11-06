Airspan Networks (MIMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.
Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million.
Airspan Networks Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE MIMO traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.14. 26,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,294. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Airspan Networks
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airspan Networks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Aerospace & Defense stocks under $5
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.