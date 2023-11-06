Akzo Nobel (AKZOF) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) is one of 139 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Akzo Nobel to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akzo Nobel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akzo Nobel N/A N/A 27.68 Akzo Nobel Competitors $3.64 billion $253.49 million 10.42

Akzo Nobel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akzo Nobel. Akzo Nobel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.0% of Akzo Nobel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akzo Nobel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akzo Nobel 0 0 0 0 N/A Akzo Nobel Competitors 884 3698 4745 36 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.86%. Given Akzo Nobel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akzo Nobel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Akzo Nobel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akzo Nobel N/A N/A N/A Akzo Nobel Competitors -13.58% -25.77% -1.91%

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. It offers its products primarily under AkzoNobel, Alabastine, Alba, Andercol, Apla, Armstead Trade, Astral, AwlGrip, Dulux, Bruguer, Cetabever, Cetol, Chemcraft, Colourland Paints, Coral, Cromadex, Cuprinol, Dynacoat, Flexa, Glitsa, Grip-Gard, Zweihorn, Xylazel, Xyladecor, Wanda, Vpowdertech, Vivechrom, U-tech, Trimetal, Titanlux, Taubmans, Sparlack, Sikkens, Savana, and Salcomix, as well as Sadolin, Resicoat, Relest, Procolor, Polyfilla, Polycell, Pinotex, Pintuco, Oxirite, Nordsjo, Molto, Modern Classikk, Maxilite, Mauvilac, Mason CT, Marshall, Laxol, Levis, Lesonal, Interpon, International, Interlux, Innenweis, Inca, Herbol, and Hammerite brands. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

