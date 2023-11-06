Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $127.98, but opened at $125.09. UBS Group now has a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $253.00. Albemarle shares last traded at $121.66, with a volume of 566,493 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

