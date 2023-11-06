Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $2.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. Research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

