Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $2.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.81.
BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. Research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
