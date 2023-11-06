Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 21,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $148.89. 555,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,209. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

