Allegheny Financial Group LTD Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.79. 74,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,770. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.