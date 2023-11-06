Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $324,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 361.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 149,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,689. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

