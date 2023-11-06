Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $457,000 Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,239. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

