Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $452,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 358,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period.

FBND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,088. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

