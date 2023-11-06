Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,881,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,525. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

