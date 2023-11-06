Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.30. 25,973,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,801,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

