Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 12,119 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $79.04. 1,092,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,320. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

