Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,683 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $53.34. 1,381,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,431,403. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.