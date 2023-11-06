Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 23,213 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties comprises 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.25% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,863. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $679.89 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

