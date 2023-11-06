Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 3,429 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,150,828. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.