Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,657. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

