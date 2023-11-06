Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.19. 216,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.