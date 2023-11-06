Allen Holding Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 255,262 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000. Affirm comprises approximately 0.5% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,124,251. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

