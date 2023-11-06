Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,424 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,836,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.4 %

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 148,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,567. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.