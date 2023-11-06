Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 1,107 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,922. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

