Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 143 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $155.81 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

