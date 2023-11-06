Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,656 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 323,609 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after buying an additional 936,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.78. 51,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.