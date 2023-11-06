Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 33 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.00. 1,433,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

