Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 438 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.18. 1,257,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.18 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.26 and a 200-day moving average of $435.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

