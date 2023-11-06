Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PEP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.83. 2,110,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,729. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

