Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 158,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.34. 23,111,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,464,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

