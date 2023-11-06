Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.60. 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,813. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

