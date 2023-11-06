Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.34. 349,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,820. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.09.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

