Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

