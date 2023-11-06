Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.12. 336,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,416. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.