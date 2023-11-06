Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.24. 1,800,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,379. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

