Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $765,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $6,740,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

RYE traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.61. 134,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.