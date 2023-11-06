Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $410,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,618,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 111,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

