Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $45.13 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 7.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $45,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 320,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

