Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $561,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

