Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.09. 14,327,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,209,584. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

