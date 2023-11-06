Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $994,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. 1,751,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,449. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

