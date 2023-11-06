Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 134,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

