Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 63.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.78. 212,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.85 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.