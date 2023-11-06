Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $789,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 230,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,967. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

