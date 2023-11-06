Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $9.37 Million Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,367,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000. IDT comprises about 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 36.73% of IDT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. 10,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,536. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $303.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Further Reading

