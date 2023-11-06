Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 255 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $368.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,615,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,725,684. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

